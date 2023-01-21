Steve Kerr calls load management a ‘brutal part of the business,’ still advocates for 72-game season

Read full article on original website
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
NBA trade rumors: Milwaukee Bucks offer 4 second-round picks to Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon
With the Rockets near the bottom of the NBA standings once again, the question is whether they will move on from veteran guard Eric Gordon. He was expected to be dealt prior to last year’s trade deadline. However, the Rockets chose to hang onto him. The NBA trade deadline...
Links between Cavs and Rockets highlight Cleveland’s quick, impressive rise to contention
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Their mastheads read like a Venn diagram’s middle section. Count the links: Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached the Rockets for 71 games after Houston fired Kevin McHale in 2015 (Bickerstaff later withdrew his name from consideration for the full-time vacancy). Cleveland once viewed Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who it drafted 30th overall in 2019, as a franchise cornerstone before Porter was arrested on a weapons charge. And eighteen months ago, the Rockets and Cavs stood on even ground – the bottom – while drafting second and third, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft.
With Browns out of contention which team should fans cheer for in playoffs? Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs again this year, so if you’re a Browns’ fan you’re probably looking for a team still in the playoffs to cheer on to the Super Bowl. Out of the four teams left — Kansas City, Cincinnati, San...
Zac Taylor issues ‘apology’ to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used as motivation the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills before this weekend’s games were played.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger facing domestic violence allegations, according to report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, according to a report in the Athletic, is being investigated by MLB for domestic violence allegations. Clevinger on Dec. 4 signed a one-year $8 million free agent deal with the White Sox. The deal includes a $4 million buyout for 2024. Olivia...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Besides Myles Garrett, which defensive players should make the most impact in Jim Schwartz’s scheme? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In today’s Hey, Mary Kay, I answer questions about Jim Schwartz, Amari Cooper, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Of the players expected to play on defense next year, which two or three not named Myles Garrett do you expect to make the most impact based on Jim Schwartz’s scheme? — Bill Behrend in Indianapolis, but originally from Medina County and a lifelong Browns fan.
How the Bengals showed their killer instinct to return to the AFC Championship: Strictly Stripes Podcast
ORCHARD PARK, New York - And then there were two. The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship almost exactly one year from the day they made it to the big game following a commanding divisional round victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Unsurprisingly,...
Do Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-point problem? What’s going on with the bench? Chris Fedor’s Observations
NEW YORK -- There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home. There’s no place like ... That should be the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season mantra. They lost their first matchup on this winnable three-game road trip Tuesday night against the struggling New York Knicks, who had lost four straight. Now 9-15 away from the friendly confines of raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers will need to snag both remaining contests on this journey -- Houston and Oklahoma City -- for their first successful road trip of the season.
Wadsworth, Mentor, Barberton wrestlers come up big: Top wrestling performances of the weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Local wrestling teams showed out at tournaments all over Northeast Ohio this weekend. Mentor flexed its muscle at Autintown Fitch’s Joshua Hephner Memorial. Of the 10 Cardinals that placed in the top eight, five won championships at their weight classes. After Becan Hahn won a title at 106 Mentor went on a run of four consecutive championships from 120 to 138.
Steven Kwan should find it hard to avoid the spotlight for the Guardians in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan spent the early part of this offseason embracing his inner couch potato and laying low in a Chicago apartment. He slept late, played video games and ate whatever he wanted as his body recovered rom the longest season of his professional career. Not many...
NBA trade rumors: Spurs wings Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott could be available for multiple second-round picks
The San Antonio Spurs have some interesting pieces who could be dealt before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline including a pair of talented perimeter shooters in Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com reported the estimated values of both Richardson and McDermott. He said that Richardson could...
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell ‘praying’ groin is OK, laments poor play down stretch in loss to Knicks
NEW YORK -- In the span of just three short hours, Donovan Mitchell’s trademark megawatt smile was replaced by an unsettling look of concern. Thrilled to finally be back in the lineup following a three-game absence because of a strained left groin, the Cavaliers star gingerly hobbled off the floor Tuesday night and said he was unsure about his status moving forward after his injured groin tightened up on the final play of Cleveland’s gut-wrenching 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
How will an offense centered on Deshaun Watson impact Nick Chubb? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will be all-in building their offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2023. How will it impact Nick Chubb’s usage?. That’s one question our Football Insider subscribers had in Part 2 of our Hey, Mary Kay! podcast on Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
