ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro.

The Northern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Northern Guilford High School
Grimsley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southeast Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Page High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Southeast Guilford High School
Page High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MARTINSVILLE, VA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

I-74 crash closes I-40 on-ramp lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane on the Interstate 40 on-ramp was closed following a crash on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 55, near Exit 55 for I-40 on Sunday afternoon. The closure began at 4:42 p.m. and lasted until 5:41 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Truist Bank robbed on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to a robbery at Truist Bank on Randleman Road just after 9 a.m. Monday. One suspect implied a weapon and left with undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported. This investigation is ongoing.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

The North Carolina Wen Hua Chinese School will host a gala in Winston-Salem to celebrate the Chinese culture in The Triad for Lunar New Year.

Leaders with the North Carolina Wen Hua Chinese School will host a gala in Winston-Salem to celebrate the Chinese culture. The school hosts its classes at Speas Global Elementary School on Polo Road in Winston-Salem. It offers many resources including 14 Chinese language classes, painting, chess, and many events to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy