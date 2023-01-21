McHenry, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Five teens were injured, one seriously, after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in unincorporated Grafton Township, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 11100 block of Conley Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver, a 17-year-old boy, […]
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
(Barrington, IL) Two arrests have been announced after vehicle thefts from a Barrington auto group. Police say the thefts took place on Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Officials say those that stole the vehicles fled at a high rate of speed, and caused at least four different crashes, including one with a Barrington Police squad car. The announced arrests include 27-year-old Tavarius Jackson, who faces two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as one count each of criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding. 23-year-old Lamont Jackson also faces counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Both men also face parole violation warrants from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
No one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one of the vehicles overturning multiple times in Yorkville on Saturday. The Yorkville Police Department says it happened on Route 34 near Timber Ridge Drive. A news release says that a vehicle driven by a twenty-year-old Hinckley man was heading eastbound on Route 34 when he attempted to change lanes and hit another eastbound vehicle.
An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Gordon Ramsay is bringing his signature style to downtown Naperville. The celebrity chef will be opening Ramsay's Kitchen -- just the third in the nation -- at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald's Pharmacy just west of S. Washington Street. New Bears...
