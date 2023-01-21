ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, MS

Ruleville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Humphreys County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas E Edwards Sr High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Humphreys County High School
Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

ourmshome.com

Mississippian Earns Delta State Degree After 50-Year Break From College

It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild stands as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
CLEVELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church

Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
VICKSBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening

BreezyNews has learned of a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening on Hwy 12 West in Sallis between Attala Road 4121 and Attala Road 4207. We will update with more information as soon as it is released.
SALLIS, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide

On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
deltadailynews.com

Two Arrests Made in Juvenile Shooting Incident

The Greenville Police Department has made two arrests in the January 12th shooting of a 14-year-old. Police have charged 21-year-old Rodney Barney and 20-year-old Tazarius Williams with several felony charges. On Thursday, January 12th, a Greenville Police Officer was patrolling the area of East Walker and McAllister Streets when several shots came from a white vehicle. The Greenville police officer attempted a traffic stop with the suspected vehicle, which caused a pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop in the 600. block of Cately Street, and both driver and passenger fled on foot. Police caught Barney in the area and he was transported to the Greenville Police Department. Williams later turned himself in. Both Barney and Williams have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, felony fleeing and gang activity. Both are being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
GREENVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses

A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
CLINTON, MS
