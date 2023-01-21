ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Hopkins, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Jefferson High School - Festus basketball team will have a game with North Nodaway High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Jefferson High School - Festus
North Nodaway High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

