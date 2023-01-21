ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Monmouth.

The AlWood High School basketball team will have a game with United High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

AlWood High School
United High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The RW Cougars Co-op basketball team will have a game with Wethersfield High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.

RW Cougars Co-op
Wethersfield High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mercer County High School basketball team will have a game with Abingdon-Avon High School on January 21, 2023, 10:20:00.

Mercer County High School
Abingdon-Avon High School
January 21, 2023
10:20:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The West Central High School basketball team will have a game with Princeville High School on January 21, 2023, 13:20:00.

West Central High School
Princeville High School
January 21, 2023
13:20:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

977wmoi.com

City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
wcbu.org

Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space

Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

No injuries after Tuesday morning crash involving school bus

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – There were no injuries after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning in Sunnyland. 25 News reports the crash occurred at the intersection of Washington and Bess Streets. The bus carried 14 students who attend Beverly Manor School in Washington. They were checked at...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday

City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition

An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom

PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
PRINCEVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Police did not release the name of the man arrested, but say he faces charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WAND TV

Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stashaun L. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur. The preliminary autopsy findings will not be released until Tuesday.
DECATUR, IL
Mike Berry

Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KEWANEE, IL
