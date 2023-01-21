Monmouth, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Monmouth.
The AlWood High School basketball team will have a game with United High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
AlWood High School
United High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The RW Cougars Co-op basketball team will have a game with Wethersfield High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.
RW Cougars Co-op
Wethersfield High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Mercer County High School basketball team will have a game with Abingdon-Avon High School on January 21, 2023, 10:20:00.
Mercer County High School
Abingdon-Avon High School
January 21, 2023
10:20:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The West Central High School basketball team will have a game with Princeville High School on January 21, 2023, 13:20:00.
West Central High School
Princeville High School
January 21, 2023
13:20:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
