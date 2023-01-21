Monmouth, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Police did not release the name of the man arrested, but say he faces charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO