Semmes, AL

Semmes, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Semmes.

The Alma Bryant High School basketball team will have a game with Mary G. Montgomery High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Alma Bryant High School
Mary G. Montgomery High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with Mary G. Montgomery High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.

Davidson High School
Mary G. Montgomery High School
January 20, 2023
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

