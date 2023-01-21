ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menahga, MN

Menahga, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Henning High School basketball team will have a game with Menahga High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Henning High School
Menahga High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson

Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
BEMIDJI, MN
Power 96

Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen

Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
FERTILE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds

AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
AUDUBON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
lptv.org

Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN
