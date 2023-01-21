Pontotoc, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pontotoc.
The New Albany High School basketball team will have a game with South Pontotoc High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
New Albany High School
South Pontotoc High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The North Pontotoc High School basketball team will have a game with Pontotoc High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
North Pontotoc High School
Pontotoc High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
