ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Pontotoc, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pontotoc.

The New Albany High School basketball team will have a game with South Pontotoc High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

New Albany High School
South Pontotoc High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Pontotoc High School basketball team will have a game with Pontotoc High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

North Pontotoc High School
Pontotoc High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact

Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?

On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
travelblog.org

Red Bay, Alabama Home of Tiffin Motorhomes

Days 25 - 27 Leaving Dutton was bitter sweet, we had a great time with Nick & Ginger and Tom & Celeste but it was time to move on. One way I can tell it is time to move is when I can find my way around without the GPS.
RED BAY, AL
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Woman killed in Franklin County car crash

A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
alcornnewsms.com

Corinth police make felony embezzlement arrest

On 01/12/23, Corinth PD received a report regarding approximately $40,000 being taken from the victim’s account over the course of 6 months. The investigation proved that Jessica Johnson was using her employment to gain access to the victim’s account and then transfer funds into her personal account. The investigation also proved Jessica Johnson embezzled $22,704.57.
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County

WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday. Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel. Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy