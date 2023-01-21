ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Oakley, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oakley.

The Antioch High School basketball team will have a game with Freedom High School - Oakley on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Antioch High School
Freedom High School - Oakley
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Antioch High School basketball team will have a game with Freedom High School - Oakley on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Antioch High School
Freedom High School - Oakley
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Jan. 16 through 22, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Although many questions remain unanswered, the California Highway Patrol now believes that Damond Laznby Jr. was the victim of a hit and run before his death along Highway 4 on Jan. 7. According to the CHP’s Golden Gate Division, the vehicle is possibly a dark colored sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
BYRON, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home in Fremont sells for $1.6 million

A house built in 1949 located in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard in Fremont has a new owner. The 1,888-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $847 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
FREMONT, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
sfbayview.com

Progressive SF Board of Education member Kevine Boggess is running for board president

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the San Francisco Board of Education will choose a new president, and progressive school board member Kevine Boggess is running to be president. This is an important vote, because Vice President Boggess is looking to unseat moderate Jenny Lam, who became board president only after the ‘22 recall of former progressive board members Gabriela Lopez, then president, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million

A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
svvoice.com

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy