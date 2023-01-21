ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Seaside.

The Astoria High School basketball team will have a game with Seaside High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Astoria High School
Seaside High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Astoria High School basketball team will have a game with Seaside High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Astoria High School
Seaside High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

High school basketball game info.

