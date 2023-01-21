ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Wando High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Wando High School
Goose Creek High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
LADSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
wspa.com

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy