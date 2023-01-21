Plano, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Plano.
The Parish Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with John Paul II High School - Plano on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Parish Episcopal School
John Paul II High School - Plano
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Coppell High School basketball team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
Coppell High School
Plano West Senior High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Plano East Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.
Plano East Senior High School
Plano West Senior High School
January 21, 2023
09:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Plano East Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
Plano East Senior High School
Plano West Senior High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
