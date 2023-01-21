ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Normal.

The Notre Dame High School - Peoria basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Notre Dame High School - Peoria
Normal Community High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Peoria High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Peoria High School
Normal West High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lincoln-Way West High School basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.

Lincoln-Way West High School
Normal Community High School
January 21, 2023
09:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with University High School - Normal on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Jacksonville High School
University High School - Normal
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lincoln-Way West High School basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Lincoln-Way West High School
Normal Community High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bradley-Bourbonnais High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Bradley-Bourbonnais High School
Normal West High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with University High School - Normal on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Jacksonville High School
University High School - Normal
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The O'Fallon High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

O'Fallon High School
Normal West High School
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The O'Fallon High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.

O'Fallon High School
Normal West High School
January 21, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

