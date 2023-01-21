Normal, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Normal.
The Notre Dame High School - Peoria basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Peoria High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Lincoln-Way West High School basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 21, 2023, 09:30:00.
The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with University High School - Normal on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Lincoln-Way West High School basketball team will have a game with Normal Community High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
The Bradley-Bourbonnais High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with University High School - Normal on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
The O'Fallon High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
The O'Fallon High School basketball team will have a game with Normal West High School on January 21, 2023, 15:30:00.
