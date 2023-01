One person was injured earlier today after a crash between a snow plow and another vehicle in Black Hawk County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before noon at Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City. 25-year-old Austin Ludwig of Dysart was southbound on Dysart Rd. when his pickup truck was hit by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was westbound on Washburn Rd. Ludwig was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The snowplow driver, 28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt of Cedar Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO