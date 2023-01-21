Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville.
The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.
The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:01.
The Brentwood Academy basketball team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on January 21, 2023, 13:00:01.
The Dyersburg High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.
