Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville.

The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

West Creek High School
Northeast High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Kenwood High School
Northwest High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.

Springfield High School
Clarksville High School
January 20, 2023
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with Clarksville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Springfield High School
Clarksville High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:01.

Kenwood High School
Northwest High School
January 20, 2023
19:30:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Brentwood Academy basketball team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on January 21, 2023, 13:00:01.

Brentwood Academy
Clarksville Academy
January 21, 2023
13:00:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Dyersburg High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 21, 2023, 14:00:00.

Dyersburg High School
Northwest High School
January 21, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

mainstreetmaury.com

For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week

If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
SPRING HILL, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
GREENBRIER, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday. SPRINGFIELD/JOELTON TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – This will be a follow-up on a serious crash Smokey Barn News reported near Joelton on Friday. The gentleman that initially survived the crash has now succumbed to his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Police.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

‘We did it. This is for y’all’: Grandson of elderly couple killed in 2010 brings verdict to their grave

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Resting in the center of Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the last 13 years have been William “Bill” and Ina Campbell. The cemetery was gripped by frosty winter weather on Monday as their grandson, Shawn Campbell, arrived to deliver the long-awaited good news: The Campbells’ adoptive son, Roger Campbell, had been found guilty of their murders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Gateway Chamber Orchestra celebrates Maestros Magical Moonlight | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE TN) – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra hosted its Maestros Magical Moonlight Friday at the Franklin Room at F&M Bank. Summer Fuchs, interim executive director of GCO, said because of COVID-19 this was the first time the annual event had taken place since 2019. “We do this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

I.T. hiring event coming up at NetGreene Solutions in Clarksville

NetGreene Solutions, Clarksville’s fastest growing I.T. company, is expanding their technical force and has an immediate need to hire qualified technicians. For a hiring incentive, NetGreene is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to all new hires. Immediate job openings:. Field Service IT Support – Tier 1 (view job...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Arrest made in Clarksville robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, TN
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

