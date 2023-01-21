ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Murray.

The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Marshall County High School
Calloway County High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.

Marshall County High School
Calloway County High School
January 20, 2023
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Mayfield High School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 21, 2023, 06:30:00.

Mayfield High School
Murray High School
January 21, 2023
06:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Paducah Tilghman High School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 21, 2023, 10:15:00.

Paducah Tilghman High School
Murray High School
January 21, 2023
10:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Christian Fellowship School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Christian Fellowship School
Murray High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball


wpsdlocal6.com

Old Farley Elementary becoming community center

PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023

Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner

PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky woman arrested for meth trafficking

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home of a Graves Co. woman. On January 19, officers went to the home of Toni R. Chambers, 39, from Mayfield, Ky., to follow up on an active investigation. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police arrested man with warrant and said they found methamphetamine in his pocket. Eric Durfee, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street on Saturday, January 21. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges

A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
PADUCAH, KY
thecamdenchronicle.com

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests

ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
