Murray, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Murray.
The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Marshall County High School basketball team will have a game with Calloway County High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.
The Mayfield High School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 21, 2023, 06:30:00.
The Paducah Tilghman High School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 21, 2023, 10:15:00.
The Christian Fellowship School basketball team will have a game with Murray High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
