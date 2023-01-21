ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Mobile.

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Theodore High School
Baker High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on January 20, 2023, 20:30:01.

Theodore High School
Baker High School
January 20, 2023
20:30:01
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Baker High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.

Theodore High School
Baker High School
January 20, 2023
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

