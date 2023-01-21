Brimfield, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Brimfield.
The Lewistown High School basketball team will have a game with Brimfield High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Cambridge High School basketball team will have a game with Elmwood Jr Sr High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Princeville High School basketball team will have a game with Stark County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.
The RW Cougars Co-op basketball team will have a game with Brimfield High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
The Wethersfield High School basketball team will have a game with Galva High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.
