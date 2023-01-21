ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Brimfield.

The Lewistown High School basketball team will have a game with Brimfield High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Lewistown High School
Brimfield High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cambridge High School basketball team will have a game with Elmwood Jr Sr High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Cambridge High School
Elmwood Jr Sr High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
2023 IHSA Boys Basketball Regional

The Princeville High School basketball team will have a game with Stark County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.

Princeville High School
Stark County High School
January 21, 2023
09:15:00
2023 IHSA Boys Basketball Regional

The RW Cougars Co-op basketball team will have a game with Brimfield High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

RW Cougars Co-op
Brimfield High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
2023 IHSA Boys Basketball Regional

The Wethersfield High School basketball team will have a game with Galva High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.

Wethersfield High School
Galva High School
January 21, 2023
11:45:00
2023 IHSA Boys Basketball Regional

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
MISSOURI STATE
977wmoi.com

City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
MONMOUTH, IL
25newsnow.com

Snow is on the way

Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely tonight and tomorrow morning

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We’ve designated a First Alert Weather Day tonight through lunchtime tomorrow ahead of accumulating wet, heavy snow. Snow is expected to start after midnight and will increase in coverage and intensity late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Widespread snow is expected to be falling...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Princeville student calls for action after classmates took photos of him using restroom

PRINCEVILLE Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came out to Stevens Square Park in Princeville Saturday morning to show support for one student after being bullied at school. Noah Guzman is a junior with autism at Princeville Junior-Senior High School. After two classmates snapped a photo of him using the school’s restroom, those students were only suspended for two days.
PRINCEVILLE, IL
Mike Berry

City Council makes deal for downtown parking lot

The city of Kewanee will sell another downtown parking lot, thanks to action at Monday’s City Council meeting. The council approved the sale of the parking lot at the northwest corner of First and Chestnut streets to Gustafson Ford. The property would allow expansion of the dealership’s downtown location.
KEWANEE, IL
starvedrock.media

Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital

Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin City Council strikes down controversial snow ordinance

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council on Monday voted five to one to rescind an unpopular snow ordinance. Passed in August, the city ordinance required residents to clear snow higher than two inches off sidewalks within 48 hours after streets were plowed. If residents failed to comply, they were subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
PEKIN, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
KWQC

Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KEWANEE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy