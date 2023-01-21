Montgomery, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery.
The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Trinity Presbyterian School
Montgomery Academy
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on January 21, 2023, 11:30:00.
McNair High School
Carver-Montgomery High School
January 21, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
Park Crossing High School
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.
Park Crossing High School
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
