Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery.

The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Trinity Presbyterian School
Montgomery Academy
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on January 21, 2023, 11:30:00.

McNair High School
Carver-Montgomery High School
January 21, 2023
11:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Park Crossing High School
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.

Park Crossing High School
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

WSFA

After 43 years, football coach Jimmy Perry to retire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry announced he would retire. According to a release from Saint James, Perry announced to the school and staff that he would retire following the end of the school year. Perry spent 44...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville native Annsley Wallace awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships

Anyone who has been to The Heart of the Home Antiques in Fort Deposit already may be familiar with Annsley Wallace. The Hooper Academy senior is hard to miss; with her helpful spirit, bright smile, and can-do attitude, attributes she implemented to earn 43 college scholarships totaling $2,591,862. Jennifer Adams,...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy. Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
beckersasc.com

Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado

Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
SELMA, AL
apr.org

Organizers of Selma Bridge Crossing decide on the future of the event following tornado

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March. The event will take place despite the tornado damage to the city. Organizers say the Bridge Crossing Jubilee will take place from March 2nd to the 5th. The event, and the focus it brings to Selma are needed more than ever. A tornado with winds of 130 mph swept through the city this month. The storm destroyed houses and uprooted large trees across a twenty two mile long damage path. The area, along with others in the South impacted by the storms, was declared a major disaster area.
SELMA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group

Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

MPS Superintendent appointed to Governor's Commission on Teaching and Learning

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown has been appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The commission is part of the four education-based executive orders signed by Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday. The commission will examine methods to enhance elementary and secondary education in Alabama. Melanie began...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man. According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery

People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
SELMA, AL
