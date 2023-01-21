Montgomery, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March. The event will take place despite the tornado damage to the city. Organizers say the Bridge Crossing Jubilee will take place from March 2nd to the 5th. The event, and the focus it brings to Selma are needed more than ever. A tornado with winds of 130 mph swept through the city this month. The storm destroyed houses and uprooted large trees across a twenty two mile long damage path. The area, along with others in the South impacted by the storms, was declared a major disaster area.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO