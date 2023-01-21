Birmingham, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.
The Hope Christian School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Center Point High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:01.
The Jackson-Olin High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.
The Gardendale High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
