Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.

The Hope Christian School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Hope Christian School
Briarwood Christian School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Center Point High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00.

Clay-Chalkville High School
Center Point High School
January 20, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:01.

Spain Park High School
Oak Mountain High School
January 20, 2023
19:30:01
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Jackson-Olin High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.

Jackson-Olin High School
John Carroll Catholic High School
January 21, 2023
08:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gardendale High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Gardendale High School
Huffman High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

