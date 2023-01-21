Pleasant View, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pleasant View.
The Fairview High School basketball team will have a game with Sycamore High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Fairview High School
Sycamore High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Fairview High School basketball team will have a game with Sycamore High School on January 20, 2023, 22:00:01.
Fairview High School
Sycamore High School
January 20, 2023
22:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball
