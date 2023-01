Machesney Park, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.

OREGON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO