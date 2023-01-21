Sacramento, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 12 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.
The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The El Camino Fundamental High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The West Campus High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Laguna Creek High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Del Campo High School basketball team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Liberty Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The El Dorado High School - Placerville basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Laguna Creek High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.
The River City High School basketball team will have a game with CK McClatchy High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.
The West Campus High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.
The El Dorado High School - Placerville basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
