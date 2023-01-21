ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 12 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.

The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Franklin High School - Elk Grove
St Francis Catholic High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The El Camino Fundamental High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

El Camino Fundamental High School
Christian Brothers High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The West Campus High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

West Campus High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Laguna Creek High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Laguna Creek High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Del Campo High School basketball team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Del Campo High School
Capital Christian High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Liberty Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Liberty Ranch High School
Rosemont High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Franklin High School - Elk Grove basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Franklin High School - Elk Grove
St Francis Catholic High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The El Dorado High School - Placerville basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

El Dorado High School - Placerville
Bradshaw Christian High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Laguna Creek High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.

Laguna Creek High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
January 20, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The River City High School basketball team will have a game with CK McClatchy High School on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.

River City High School
CK McClatchy High School
January 20, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The West Campus High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on January 20, 2023, 19:30:00.

West Campus High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
January 20, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The El Dorado High School - Placerville basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

El Dorado High School - Placerville
Bradshaw Christian High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

