Yuba City, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Yuba City.
The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
