Yuba City, CA

Yuba City, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Yuba City.

The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

River Valley High School
Yuba City High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The River Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

River Valley High School
Yuba City High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

