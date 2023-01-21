Vancouver, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Vancouver.
The Evergreen High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Evergreen High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Battle Ground High School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Evergreen High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Stevenson High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
The Stevenson High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.
