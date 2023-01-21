ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Vancouver.

The Evergreen High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Evergreen High School
Heritage High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Evergreen High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Evergreen High School
Heritage High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Battle Ground High School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Battle Ground High School
Mountain View High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Evergreen High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Heritage High School
Evergreen High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Stevenson High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Stevenson High School
Hudson's Bay High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Stevenson High School basketball team will have a game with Hudson's Bay High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.

Stevenson High School
Hudson's Bay High School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

