ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

Bowie, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Midway High School - Henrietta basketball team will have a game with Gold-Burg High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Midway High School - Henrietta
Gold-Burg High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas roadway authorities, cities prepare for winter weather on Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The winter weather could impact travel on Tuesday, with cold rain during the morning commute and the potential for snow on the drive home. TxDOT crews across North Texas spent all day Monday pre-treating roadways with brine, specifically targeting on bridges and roadways."It's been relatively warm up till this point, so we're expecting the ground to insulate the main lanes for the most part," said Val Lopez with TxDOT's Fort Worth District. "But it's those elevated surfaces that are exposed, that are vulnerable to icing over, and that's what we're focusing on today." The brine, which is a...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
GAINESVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
KXII.com

Burglary suspect wanted in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Staff on Leave After Sheriff Indicted

A sheriff’s office near Wichita Falls is steeped in controversy as its sheriff was indicted and the staff involved in the proceedings against him have been officially excused from duty. Four Clay County employees have been put on paid administrative leave due to their involvement in a recent criminal...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy