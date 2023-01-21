Bowie, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The winter weather could impact travel on Tuesday, with cold rain during the morning commute and the potential for snow on the drive home. TxDOT crews across North Texas spent all day Monday pre-treating roadways with brine, specifically targeting on bridges and roadways."It's been relatively warm up till this point, so we're expecting the ground to insulate the main lanes for the most part," said Val Lopez with TxDOT's Fort Worth District. "But it's those elevated surfaces that are exposed, that are vulnerable to icing over, and that's what we're focusing on today." The brine, which is a...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO