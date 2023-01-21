Gainesville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gainesville.
The North Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Chestatee High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
North Hall High School
Chestatee High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Flowery Branch High School basketball team will have a game with East Hall High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.
Flowery Branch High School
East Hall High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
