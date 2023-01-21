ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gainesville.

The North Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Chestatee High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

North Hall High School
Chestatee High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Flowery Branch High School basketball team will have a game with East Hall High School on January 21, 2023, 12:00:00.

Flowery Branch High School
East Hall High School
January 21, 2023
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog trio to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

ATHENS, Ga. – Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jacob Hood, former Georgia OL, announces B1G transfer destination

Jacob Hood has found his new home. The former Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the Big Ten. Hood announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media Monday. As a recruit, Hood was a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022. He was rated 4-stars, the No. 14 Tennessee product, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 426 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Hilsman Middle School principal resigns

Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy