Lake Arrowhead, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lake Arrowhead.
The San Gorgonio High School basketball team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
San Gorgonio High School
Rim of the World High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The San Gorgonio High School basketball team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
San Gorgonio High School
Rim of the World High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
