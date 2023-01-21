Crowley, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Everyone deserves a second chance. The Mansfield SR Tigers went 6-8 in the first half of their season to close 2022. The good thing about basketball though is that teams tend to get a second shot at conference opponents. So Mansfield Head Coach Joshua “Doc” Brown threw in the ol’ VHS tapes of past games, rigged up a flux capacitor, and sent the Tigers into 2023 with a four-game win streak. Wins over Magazine, Mountainburg, JC Westside, and Hector all of a sudden drove the Tigers into second place in the 2A-4. But could Mansfield maintain their top speed in a part two match against the Rockets of Future School or would they be stuck in the past?

MANSFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO