ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Kirkland, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kirkland.

The University Prep basketball team will have a game with Eastside Preparatory High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

University Prep
Eastside Preparatory High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The University Prep basketball team will have a game with Eastside Preparatory High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

University Prep
Eastside Preparatory High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
425magazine.com

Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah

After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
ISSAQUAH, WA
theregistryps.com

20-Unit Alano Living in Seattle Sold for $8MM

An apartment complex in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood was sold in a recent transaction for $8 million, or approximately $400,000 per unit, according to information from the brokers that facilitated the deal. The buyer was Pac-3 LLC, an entity that shares an address with SCI Infrastructure, LLC, according to public records, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Lynnwood-based Alano 58 LLC. The sale was recorded on Jan. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Ribbon cut for Pure Barre

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Linda Jones, president/CEO of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce ,celebrated the opening of Pure Barre with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Those in the photo include owners Danaia Stuck and Mitch Brown, Studio Manager Meghan Snider, employees Lianna, Nick, Nidia, Ariel, Amanda, Erin and Kylie and founding member Melissa. The studio is located at 19723 Highway 99, Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce)
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night

Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
EVERETT, WA
downtownbellevue.com

New Restaurant to Open at Old Pearl Location in Bellevue

A new Bellevue restaurant, Legion, will be opening at 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. This is located within The Bellevue Collection, where Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar previously resided. According to City of Bellevue permits, the remodel of the restaurant space will include bar relocation, restroom refresh, interior wall updates, and...
BELLEVUE, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy