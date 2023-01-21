ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Summerville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville.

The Ashley Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Summerville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Ashley Ridge High School
Summerville High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fort Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Fort Dorchester High School
Cane Bay High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

