El Segundo, CA

Lawndale, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lawndale.

The El Segundo High School basketball team will have a game with Lawndale High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

El Segundo High School
Lawndale High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The El Segundo High School basketball team will have a game with Lawndale High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

El Segundo High School
Lawndale High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

