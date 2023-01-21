Chicago, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Chicago.
The St. Ignatius College Prep basketball team will have a game with Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Christian Heritage Academy basketball team will have a game with Wolcott College Preparatory High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Senn High School basketball team will have a game with Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.
The Lincoln Park High School basketball team will have a game with Latin School of Chicago on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.
The Elgin High School basketball team will have a game with Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School on January 21, 2023, 10:15:00.
The Lincoln Park High School basketball team will have a game with Latin School of Chicago on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
Comments / 0