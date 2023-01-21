ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Chicago.

The St. Ignatius College Prep basketball team will have a game with Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

St. Ignatius College Prep
Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Christian Heritage Academy basketball team will have a game with Wolcott College Preparatory High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Christian Heritage Academy
Wolcott College Preparatory High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Senn High School basketball team will have a game with Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School on January 21, 2023, 08:30:00.

Senn High School
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
January 21, 2023
08:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Lincoln Park High School basketball team will have a game with Latin School of Chicago on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.

Lincoln Park High School
Latin School of Chicago
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Elgin High School basketball team will have a game with Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School on January 21, 2023, 10:15:00.

Elgin High School
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School
January 21, 2023
10:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lincoln Park High School basketball team will have a game with Latin School of Chicago on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

Lincoln Park High School
Latin School of Chicago
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago

On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
CHICAGO, IL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?

Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Aspire Center construction to start this spring

Construction for the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation at the site of the former Emmet School building will start this spring. Financial and job development services will be available for free at when the center – being developed by Westside Health Authority with support from Austin Coming Together – opens.
CHICAGO, IL
BevNET.com

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
CHICAGO, IL
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Garcia’s police ad appears to violate police rules

CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took to the airwaves Tuesday with a new ad that promises “a safer, prosperous Chicago.” But the ad itself may violate a Chicago police department prohibition on officers in uniform campaigning for a political candidate. The commercial features images of Congressman Garcia walking down a street flanked by two uniformed […]
CHICAGO, IL
Kidlist

New! Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville for Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Go-Karts, and More

The new Scene75 Entertainment Center recently opened in Romeoville with more than 135,000 square feet of indoor fun for kids. Pay-as-you-go attractions include arcade games, laser tag, go-karts, an indoor tsunami roller coaster, bumper cars, drop tower, two mini-golf courses, inflatables, and much more. Find all the details below on what you’ll do and tips for enjoying an outing to Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson

Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
CHICAGO, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy