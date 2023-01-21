ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Academy for Academic Excellence on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Apple Valley High School
Academy for Academic Excellence
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Apple Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Academy for Academic Excellence on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Apple Valley High School
Academy for Academic Excellence
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

