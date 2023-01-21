Milwaukie, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Milwaukie.
The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Wilsonville High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Wilsonville High School basketball team will have a game with La Salle Catholic College Preparatory on January 20, 2023, 19:15:00.
Wilsonville High School
La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
January 20, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
