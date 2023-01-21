El Centro, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in El Centro.
The Palo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Palo Verde High School
Southwest High School - El Centro
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Brawley Union High School basketball team will have a game with Central Union High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Brawley Union High School
Central Union High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Brawley Union High School basketball team will have a game with Central Union High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Brawley Union High School
Central Union High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Palo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Palo Verde High School
Southwest High School - El Centro
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
