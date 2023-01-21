ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Clarkston, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clarkston.

The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Clarkston High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Pullman High School
Clarkston High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The East Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Clarkston High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

East Valley High School
Clarkston High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

