Seaside, CA

Seaside, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Seaside.

The North Monterey County High School basketball team will have a game with Seaside High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

North Monterey County High School
Seaside High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Monterey County High School basketball team will have a game with Seaside High School on January 21, 2023, 03:00:00.

North Monterey County High School
Seaside High School
January 21, 2023
03:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

