Watsonville, CA

Watsonville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Watsonville.

The Gonzales High School basketball team will have a game with Pajaro Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Gonzales High School
Pajaro Valley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Soledad High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Soledad High School
St. Francis High School - Watsonville
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Marina High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Marina High School
Watsonville High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Pajaro Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School
Pajaro Valley High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Soledad High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Soledad High School
St. Francis High School - Watsonville
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

Alisal High School
Watsonville High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Marina High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Marina High School
Watsonville High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Notre Dame High School - San Jose basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.

Notre Dame High School - San Jose
Watsonville High School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

