Watsonville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Watsonville.
The Gonzales High School basketball team will have a game with Pajaro Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Soledad High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Marina High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Pajaro Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Soledad High School basketball team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Alisal High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
The Marina High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Notre Dame High School - San Jose basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.
