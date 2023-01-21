Boulder, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Boulder.

The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Fairview High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. Horizon High School Fairview High School January 20, 2023 17:30:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Northglenn High School basketball team will have a game with Fairview High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. Northglenn High School Fairview High School January 20, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00. Rocky Mountain High School Boulder High School January 21, 2023 09:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00. Rocky Mountain High School Boulder High School January 21, 2023 09:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00. Rocky Mountain High School Boulder High School January 21, 2023 11:00:00 Sophomore Boys Basketball