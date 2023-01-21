ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Boulder.

The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Fairview High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Horizon High School
Fairview High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Northglenn High School basketball team will have a game with Fairview High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Northglenn High School
Fairview High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.

Rocky Mountain High School
Boulder High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 09:00:00.

Rocky Mountain High School
Boulder High School
January 21, 2023
09:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Rocky Mountain High School
Boulder High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Rocky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Boulder High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Rocky Mountain High School
Boulder High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy