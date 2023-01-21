ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MO

Milan, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Milan.

The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Trenton High School
Milan High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Schuyler County High School
Milan High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.

Brookfield High School
Scotland County High School
January 21, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.

Schuyler County High School
Milan High School
January 21, 2023
09:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.

Brookfield High School
Scotland County High School
January 21, 2023
09:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

Schuyler County High School
Scotland County High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Trenton High School
Milan High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.

Brookfield High School
Milan High School
January 21, 2023
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.

Schuyler County High School
Milan High School
January 21, 2023
11:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.

Brookfield High School
Milan High School
January 21, 2023
11:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethanyclipper.com

Ridgeway man brings home large trophy display to share with community

Ridgeway, MO: Lester Scheuneman, 83, has brought home to Harrison County hundreds of animals he has collected after archery hunting in North America to be displayed in a new building at Harding Game Birds near Ridgeway.–By Phil Conger. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate...
RIDGEWAY, MO
kttn.com

St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on Monday, January 23rd on a technical probation violation. Thirty-two-year-old Travis Vasey was arrested in Mercer County in drug court. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street

Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Trenton Man

A Trenton man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County Monday. Twenty-three-year-old Zeccia A Elder was arrested at about 9:00 pm for alleged speeding, no driver’s license, and on a Mercer County warrant for traffic violations. He was held at the Grundy County Jail.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual

Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH

A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
QUEEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Man charged with child molestation

New Hampton, MO: An elderly New Hampton man is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $500,000 bond in connection with several child molestation cases reported to authorities over the past two years. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
NEW HAMPTON, MO
kchi.com

Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison

A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kq2.com

Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy