Milan, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Milan.
The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.
The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 09:15:00.
The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Scotland County High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 10:30:00.
The Schuyler County High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.
The Brookfield High School basketball team will have a game with Milan High School on January 21, 2023, 11:45:00.
Comments / 0