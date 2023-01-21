ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aberdeen.

The Black Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Black Hills High School
Aberdeen High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Black Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Black Hills High School
Aberdeen High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lacey Police seek suspect in laundry detergent theft

LACEY, Wash. - Police need help identifying a man suspected of stealing $333 worth of laundry detergent and garbage bags from a Safeway in Lacey last weekend. According to Lacey Police, the man was captured on surveillance video stealing a shopping cart full of Tide detergent and garbage bags from the Safeway on Yelm Hwy SE and College St around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
LACEY, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
