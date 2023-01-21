Aberdeen, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aberdeen.
The Black Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Black Hills High School
Aberdeen High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Black Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Black Hills High School
Aberdeen High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0