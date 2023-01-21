ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.

The Crespi Carmelite High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Crespi Carmelite High School
Loyola High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Dorsey High School basketball team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Dorsey High School
Crenshaw High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Van Nuys High School basketball team will have a game with Reseda High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Van Nuys High School
Reseda High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Faith Baptist High School basketball team will have a game with Pilibos High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.

Faith Baptist High School
Pilibos High School
January 20, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Crespi Carmelite High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Crespi Carmelite High School
Loyola High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bishop Amat High School basketball team will have a game with Cathedral High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Bishop Amat High School
Cathedral High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Calabasas High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.

Calabasas High School
Loyola High School
January 21, 2023
11:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

