Los Angeles, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.
The Crespi Carmelite High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Dorsey High School basketball team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Van Nuys High School basketball team will have a game with Reseda High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Faith Baptist High School basketball team will have a game with Pilibos High School on January 20, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Crespi Carmelite High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Bishop Amat High School basketball team will have a game with Cathedral High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Calabasas High School basketball team will have a game with Loyola High School on January 21, 2023, 11:00:00.
