ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Spokane.

The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Pullman High School
Rogers High School - Spokane
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Pullman High School
Rogers High School - Spokane
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Shadle Park High School basketball team will have a game with West Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Shadle Park High School
West Valley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The University High School basketball team will have a game with North Central High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

University High School
North Central High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cheney High School basketball team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Cheney High School
Lewis and Clark High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Pullman High School
Rogers High School - Spokane
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Shadle Park High School basketball team will have a game with West Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Shadle Park High School
West Valley High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cheney High School basketball team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Cheney High School
Lewis and Clark High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The University High School basketball team will have a game with Mead High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

University High School
Mead High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Pullman High School
Rogers High School - Spokane
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Shadle Park High School basketball team will have a game with West Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Shadle Park High School
West Valley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cheney High School basketball team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Cheney High School
Lewis and Clark High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Post Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Post Falls High School
Gonzaga Preparatory School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Colfax High School basketball team will have a game with Saint George's School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.

Colfax High School
Saint George's School
January 21, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Colfax High School basketball team will have a game with Saint George's School on January 21, 2023, 15:00:00.

Colfax High School
Saint George's School
January 21, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats

SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
The Center Square

Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cloudy and Cool for Today and Tuesday- Mark

SPOKANE, Wash. — Clouds with possible freezing fog and some morning flurries. Clouds and cold move in through Thursday with highs of 32 and lows in the 20’s. Friday we will see light snow, and then a colder weekend. What we’re tracking Clouds and cold temperatures are possible for the next several days. There is a chance of snow on...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Point-in-Time Count set to count homeless in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near Interstate 90 in Spokane continues to shrink. That's according to the latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Transportation. But the problem doesn't end here. The city of Spokane is planning their annual Point-in-Time Count that works to paint an accurate...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: Gonzaga falls outside top-two for first time

For the first time this season Gonzaga has fallen out of the top-two. The Zags came in tied for third with Charleston in this week’s Other Top 25. The Bulldogs suffered a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount Thursday night. It snapped their 83-game winning streak against unranked opponents, which was the second longest streak in Division I history.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering

Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM

Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
SPOKANE, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy