Spokane, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Spokane.
The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Shadle Park High School basketball team will have a game with West Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The University High School basketball team will have a game with North Central High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Cheney High School basketball team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The University High School basketball team will have a game with Mead High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Post Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.
The Colfax High School basketball team will have a game with Saint George's School on January 21, 2023, 13:30:00.
The Colfax High School basketball team will have a game with Saint George's School on January 21, 2023, 15:00:00.
