Temecula, CA

Temecula, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Temecula.

The Great Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Temecula Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 18:15:00.

Great Oak High School
Temecula Valley High School
January 20, 2023
18:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Temecula Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Great Oak High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Temecula Valley High School
Great Oak High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Temecula Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Great Oak High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Temecula Valley High School
Great Oak High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Madison High School basketball team will have a game with Aquinas High School on January 21, 2023, 14:45:00.

Madison High School
Aquinas High School
January 21, 2023
14:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High school basketball game info.

