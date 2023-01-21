Temecula, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Temecula.
The Great Oak High School basketball team will have a game with Temecula Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 18:15:00.
Great Oak High School
Temecula Valley High School
January 20, 2023
18:15:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Temecula Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Great Oak High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Temecula Valley High School
Great Oak High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Temecula Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Great Oak High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Temecula Valley High School
Great Oak High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Madison High School basketball team will have a game with Aquinas High School on January 21, 2023, 14:45:00.
Madison High School
Aquinas High School
January 21, 2023
14:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0