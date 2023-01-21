ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Folsom.

The Rio Americano High School basketball team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Rio Americano High School
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Rio Americano High School basketball team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Rio Americano High School
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

