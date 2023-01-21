Folsom, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Farmington, CA – A popular Calaveras County route to Stockton along Highway 4 will reopen at the end of this week after being closed due to flooding in the Farmington area. It will have been about a month since flooding damage to the highway forced a closure between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the San Joaquin/Stanislaus County line, as reported here. At that time, state road officials relayed that extensive repairs would be needed, including replacing three new culvert pipes, repaving the roadway surface, and installing rumble strips and roadway striping, before the highway could reopen.

FARMINGTON, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO