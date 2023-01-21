El Cajon, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO