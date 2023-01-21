El Cajon, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in El Cajon.
The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with Grossmont High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Granite Hills High School - El Cajon basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Steele Canyon High School basketball team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.
