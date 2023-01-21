ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in El Cajon.

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with Grossmont High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
Grossmont High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.

Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
El Cajon Valley High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Granite Hills High School - El Cajon basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
Valhalla High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Steele Canyon High School basketball team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.

Steele Canyon High School
El Cajon Valley High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on January 21, 2023, 10:00:00.

Liberty High School
Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
January 21, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

