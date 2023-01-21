Saratoga, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Saratoga.
The San Jose High School basketball team will have a game with Prospect High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
San Jose High School
Prospect High School
January 20, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Palo Alto High School basketball team will have a game with Saratoga High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
Palo Alto High School
Saratoga High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The San Jose High School basketball team will have a game with Prospect High School on January 20, 2023, 19:00:00.
San Jose High School
Prospect High School
January 20, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0