Cumberland, MD

Oakland, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Allegany High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Garrett High School on January 21, 2023, 12:30:00.

Allegany High School
Southern Garrett High School
January 21, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Shore News Network

Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Police investigating turnpike hit-and-run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a tractor-trailer that took off after hitting an International Harvester truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Both vehicles were heading east on the turnpike in Stonycreek Township on Friday, Jan. 20, around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers. The tractor-trailer went to pass the International Harvester 4000 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Quiet today before snow moves in for Wednesday morning

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. It will also be windy, making the air feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating

Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday

Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Thrillist

Ski an Old Coal Town That Nearly Became a Ghost Town

Just 50 years ago, the town of Davis seemed likely to become a ghost town. The story of the West Virginia hamlet read similar to other coal towns in the US: once-rich natural resources were depleted until the land ran dry and no work was to be found. But the region’s natural assets saved Davis once again. Thanks to its high altitude and abundance of snow, Davis went from a coal town to a ghost town to a thriving ski town.
DAVIS, WV
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
Tribune-Review

2 killed in St. Clair Township crash

Two men were killed in a head-on collision on Route 56 in St. Clair Township on Friday afternoon, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The victims were identified as Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward. The coroner said both men died of blunt force injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
BEDFORD, PA
